U.S.

U.S.

Harris camp sends snarky birthday greetings to Vance: 'Most unpopular VP candidate pick in American history'

The VP said American voters will ensure Trump's 'sidekick' won't turn 41 in the White House. Vance camp calls her a 'loser.'

By Mark Moore
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris is hoping to rake in millions at a San Francisco fundraiser. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

The Kamala Harris campaign sent Donald Trump's "sidekick" J.D. Vance a snarky birthday greeting, calling him the "most unpopular VP pick in American history."

"At 78 and 40, Donald Trump and his sidekick, the most unpopular VP pick in American history, are running on an agenda to drag our country backwards, reverse the progress we've made, and ensure Americans have fewer freedoms in the next generation than they had in the last," the vice president's campaign posted on X Friday evening.

It went on to slam the Project 2025 agenda that would be used as a blueprint in a potential Trump/Vance administration that that would "rip away our freedoms, jack up costs on the middle class, and fan the flames of hatred and division."

"While we wish J.D. a happy 40th, the American people will make certain that he celebrates his 41st anywhere but the White House," the Harris campaign concluded with a zinger.

Since Trump announced that he was picking Vance as his running mate on July 15, the Republican senator from Ohio's unfavorability rating has been climbing.

According to polling site FiveThirtyEight, Vance's unfavorability rating has gone from 28.9% in mid-July to 38.9% as of Aug. 1.

Vance has been dogged by remarks about "childless cat ladies" in the Democratic Party and his support for a law preventing women from traveling out of state to get an abortion.

Vance's team responded to the b'day greetings.

"Kamala's team of bullied, woke losers can send out embarrassingly cringe statements all they want, but it doesn't change the fact that Kamala Harris struggles to string together coherent sentences and is too incompetent to answer simple questions from the press about her dangerously liberal agenda," spokesperson William Martin said in a statement to the Hill.

Read more
Tags
Kamala Harris, White House, Birthday
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics