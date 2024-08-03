Harris camp sends snarky birthday greetings to Vance: 'Most unpopular VP candidate pick in American history'

The Kamala Harris campaign sent Donald Trump's "sidekick" J.D. Vance a snarky birthday greeting, calling him the "most unpopular VP pick in American history."

"At 78 and 40, Donald Trump and his sidekick, the most unpopular VP pick in American history, are running on an agenda to drag our country backwards, reverse the progress we've made, and ensure Americans have fewer freedoms in the next generation than they had in the last," the vice president's campaign posted on X Friday evening.

It went on to slam the Project 2025 agenda that would be used as a blueprint in a potential Trump/Vance administration that that would "rip away our freedoms, jack up costs on the middle class, and fan the flames of hatred and division."

"While we wish J.D. a happy 40th, the American people will make certain that he celebrates his 41st anywhere but the White House," the Harris campaign concluded with a zinger.

Since Trump announced that he was picking Vance as his running mate on July 15, the Republican senator from Ohio's unfavorability rating has been climbing.

According to polling site FiveThirtyEight, Vance's unfavorability rating has gone from 28.9% in mid-July to 38.9% as of Aug. 1.

Vance has been dogged by remarks about "childless cat ladies" in the Democratic Party and his support for a law preventing women from traveling out of state to get an abortion.

Vance's team responded to the b'day greetings.

"Kamala's team of bullied, woke losers can send out embarrassingly cringe statements all they want, but it doesn't change the fact that Kamala Harris struggles to string together coherent sentences and is too incompetent to answer simple questions from the press about her dangerously liberal agenda," spokesperson William Martin said in a statement to the Hill.