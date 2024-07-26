Vance Said He'd Be 'Sympathetic' to Federal Law Banning Women From Leaving Their State for Abortion

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance said he's "sympathetic" to a federal law banning women from traveling for an out-of-state abortion in a newly resurfaced clip.

Speaking with hosts Aimee Terese and Oliver Bateman in 2022 during an appearance on the "What's Left?" podcast, Vance ruminated over the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

"Let's say Roe versus Wade is overruled in Ohio. Ohio bans abortion," Vance pondered months before it was overturned. "And then... every day George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately Black women to get them to go have abortions in California. And of course, the left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity."

BREAKING: In a stunning leak, JD Vance is found to be calling for a federal response to stop women from traveling from red states to blue states to receive reproductive healthcare. Retweet so all Americans hear this devastating leak. pic.twitter.com/t9Q4n9dQJL — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) July 26, 2024

Vance called the hypothetical situation "really creepy" and said he was "pretty sympathetic" to a federal response preventing women from getting abortions in another state.

The Kamala Harris campaign reposted the now-viral clip on X Thursday, condemning Vance's ideas over women's health as "bad policy."

"JD Vance's obsession with controlling women's most personal health care decisions, from blocking access to IVF, to tracking women's menstrual cycles, to passing a national abortion ban to bar women from traveling to access the care they need, isn't just bad policy – it's creepy, it's unacceptable, and voters won't stand for it," Harris campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika told the HuffPost Friday.

"Women have had enough of the Trump-Vance Project 2025 ticket blocking access to critical health care, and they're going to shut it down this November by sending Vice President Harris to the White House."

Earlier this month, the Ohio senator shifted his staunch federal anti-abortion stance to align with Donald Trump's beliefs the issue should be handled at the state level.

"My view is that Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, and his views on abortion are going to be the views that dominate this party and drive this party forward," Vance during an interview with Fox News, according to CNN.