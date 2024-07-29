Vance Blames Controversial 'Cat Ladies' Dig on Kamala Harris' Concern About Climate Change

Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance resumed his apology tour Sunday for his controversial dig against "miserable" childless "cat ladies" in America and is now blaming Kamala Harris for making him attack women without kids.

Vance pointed to a recent Harris speech referring to the threat of climate change creating anxiety about the future among those she talks to, negatively impacting decisions on whether to have children or even to save to buy a home.

"The left has increasingly become explicitly anti-child and anti-family, and they encouraged young families not to have children at all because of concerns of climate change," Vance said, referencing the speech, in an interview on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" on Fox News.

He also insisted his attack was "not a criticism and never was a criticism of everybody without children; that is a lie of the left," even though he specifically targeted childless women in his initial comments.

Vance also claimed his remarks were "taken out of context" and "blown out of proportion" when he complained in a 2021 Fox News interview unearthed by Hillary Clinton that the country was run "via" the Democrats, like Harris, by a "bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable ... and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

Harris is a stepmother of two.

He did attack Pete Buttigieg, currently secretary of Transportation, for not having children, though Buttigieg shortly afterward adopted twins with his husband.

What a normal, relatable guy who certainly doesn't hate women having freedoms. https://t.co/aa9UJaM8CU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 23, 2024

Vance first tried to explain himself last Friday when he quipped on Megyn Kelly's Sirius XM program: "I don't have anything against cats.".

He railed to Kelly against Democrats, whom he said were "anti-kid," and insisted the media missed the "sarcasm" of his remarks. He added, however: "The substance of what I said, Megyn, I'm sorry, it's true."

Vance has not enumerated how he believes the Republican Party is pro-family. Harris has said that as the Democrats' expected nominee for president, she would focus on affordable childcare and healthcare in the White House.

Republicans have fought universal child care and paid family leave in the past.

And Vance is opposed to in-vitro fertilization for women who want to but can't get pregnant without medical aid.

"The fact that he voted against the [federal] Right to IVF Act is very telling and very worrisome. IVF is fundamentally 'pro-life,'" said Dr. Eve Fienberg, associate professor of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"I feel like there's a war on women more so than there's a war on abortion," Feinberg added. "We're now talking about women's ability to receive medical care that can be lifesaving or life promoting."

Vance's comments have sparked a cyclone of controversy among cat, dog and even petless childless women who have currently opted not to or who are unable to conceive - and their supporters.

They've been venting on social media.

Childless Cat and Dog Ladies for Harris pic.twitter.com/ywHt1W0ZGb — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 28, 2024

Dolly Parton, childless cat lady who is actually Appalachian. pic.twitter.com/g7RsjxCDjb — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) July 27, 2024