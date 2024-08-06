U.S.

U.S.

'Get Off The Couch': Kamala VP Tim Walz Mocks JD Vance with infamous meme

By
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greet supporters during a campaign event at Girard College on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined in on the JD Vance couch memes that have taken the internet by storm during his rally appearance Tuesday.

The newly announced Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate joined Kamala Harris at their first joint rally, where Walz said he "can't wait" to debate his Republican challenger.

"I can't wait to debate JD Vance. That is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up," Walz said, referencing the meme.

The debunked rumor, which spread virally after Vance was picked as former President Donald Trump's running mate, claimed the "Hillbilly Elegy" author enjoyed having sex with couches. Google searches for "JD Vance, couch" skyrocketed and numerous memes and photos of couches and Vance circulated on social.

Walz acknowledgement of the meme on Tuesday immediately sparked social media attention and praise from supporters.

Kamala Harris
