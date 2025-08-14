Gavin Newsom Mocks Ted Cruz Over Math Error In Redistricting Clash: 'Gets Caught, Then Disappears'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked Sen. Ted Cruz over a math error in a post about his administration's redistricting push, which seeks to counter Greg Abbott's in Texas.

Cruz had said in a social media post that if California redraws its congressional maps "from its current 43-9 Dem advantage (83%) to a 51-0 Dem advantage (100%)... then Texas should go from a 24-14 GOP advantage (63%) to 38-0 (100%).

Newsom responded promptly, noting that the result for California should have been 52-0 rather than 51-0. "Please learn math," he said.

The error apparently prompted Cruz to delete the post, a move used by Newsom to mock Cruz further: "Ted Cruz treating his posts like Cancun. Gets caught, then disappears," he said, referencing the incident in which Cruz traveled to Mexico during a fatal cold wave in Texas. Cruz then updated the post with the correct addition.

Ted Cruz treating his posts like Cancun:



Gets caught, then disappears. https://t.co/SOWCF5AA3o pic.twitter.com/aP5T7S1Y0L — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 14, 2025

Newsom is set to announce a redistricting push on Thursday after President Donald Trump missed his deadline to call on Republican governors to back off from such initiatives in red states.

In a social media post mocking Trump's communication style, Newsom's press office said California's new "beautiful maps" will be "historic as they will end the Trump presidency (Dems take back the House!)."

"Big press conference this week with powerful Dems and Gavin Newsom — your favorite governor — that will be devastating for MAGA. Thank you for your attention to this matter! — GN" the publication adds.

Newsom had urged Trump on Monday to direct Republicans to drop their push to redistrict congressional maps in Texas and elsewhere, warning that his administration can "offset the rigging of maps in red states."

In a letter published on social media, Newsom described the initiative as an "unprecedented, mid-decade hyper-partisan gerrymander to rig the upcoming midterm elections."

He added that Trump is "playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make."

"MAKE THE MAPS GREAT AGAIN! BIG BEAUTIFUL RALLY TODAY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!" Newsom's press office said on Thursday.

Originally published on Latin Times