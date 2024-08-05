'Saddened' Vatican finally responds to flap over Olympics drag Last Supper

The Vatican has finally responded to the controversial drag performance that portrayed Leonardo da Vinci's "Last Supper" painting during the open ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Sunday, the Vatican expressed "sadness and regret" at some parts of the July 26 performance, saying it revealed a lack of "respect for others."

The Vatican said it "cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions," the statement added.

The featured scene appeared similar to the famous Last Supper painting of Jesus Christ by Leonardo da Vince and his apostles sharing a final meal, but with drag queens at the center of a banquet.

The central figure was a woman dressed in a large silver headdress, resembling a halo as often seen in depictions of Jesus Christ.

"At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people. The freedom of expression, which is clearly not called into question here, is limited by respect for others," the Vatican said.

The event's creative director claimed the scene was not intended to reference Da Vinci's painting, but France's love of food and feasting. He also characterized the performance as a celebration of tolerance and freedom.

An Olympics spokesperson, however, apologized to those the performance offended and later admitted to the allusion.