City of Light Turns It On for Olympics Opening, MAGA Goes Bonkers Over Drag Performers

Paris wows spectators with glowing hot air balloon at the Eiffel Tower, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Moulin Rouge cancan dancers and a drag Last Supper

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Paris Olympics
The cauldron, with the Olympic flame lit, lifts off while attached to a balloon during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

The City of Light turned on the electricity for an eye-popping four-hour opening Olympics ceremony Friday night that featured an extravaganza with acrobats, Lady Gaga in a black-feather cloak, Beyonce, France's own Celine Dion, Moulin Rouge cancan dancers and a drag "Last Supper" along the Seine.

Massive crowds gathered in the rain along the river, on terraces and boats as the city lifted the curtain on its first summer Olympics in a century. The outdoor ceremonies featured the city's iconic landmarks, from the Louvre to the Eiffel Tower and restored Notre Dame Cathedral — and a talking headless Marie Antoinette.

"The rain can't stop us," said U.S. basketball star LeBron James, sporting a plastic poncho along with the other American flag bearer, tennis player Coco Gauff.

The ceremony celebrated women, with 10 golden statues of female pioneers at one point rising from giant pedestals along the river. It's the first Olympics ever with equal numbers of female and male athletes.

One group not so thrilled were grumpy American MAGAs who erupted on social media over the drag performers in the the final scene of a drag-themed runway show that appeared to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's "Last Supper" of Christ and his apostles the night before he wass betrayed and crucified particularly hit a MAGA nerve.

One-time Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis blasted the "overt pagan and satanic symbolism."

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who recently told female college graduates that their greatest calling was as a homemaker, posted a passage from the bible warning against mocking God.

And tech mogul Elon Musk weighed in against the "disrespectful" "degeneracy."

