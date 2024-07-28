World

World

Olympic Organizers Sorry for Offending Critics With Drag 'Last Supper' Aimed at Celebrating 'Tolerance'

"In France we are allowed to love who we want, how we want. In France we can believe, or not believe ... I wanted to convey those values,' said artistic director

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Drag controversy at Olympic ceremony
Olympics organizers apologize for offending critics, but says the opening ceremony drag show that evoked Christ's Las Supper was a celebration of community tolerance. Piers Morgan/X

Olympic organizers apologized Sunday for offending critics with a drag show that appeared to evoke the "Last Supper" during the opening ceremonies, but added that it was intended to celebrate "tolerance."

The presentation Friday featured LGBTQ icon and DJ Barbara Butch surrounded by drag performers. It recreated a version of Leonardo Da Vinci's painting "The Last Supper" of Christ with his apostles before he was betrayed by one of them and crucified.

Or it may have represented the feast of Dionysius.

Social media blew up among conservatives and the religious faithful around the world, including tech mogul Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr., who considered the performance disrespectful and debauched.

The French Catholic Church's conference of bishops attacked the "scenes of derision" that they said made a mockery of Christianity.

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said at a news conference Sunday that there was "clearly ... never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, I think [with artistic director] Thomas Jolly we really did try to celebrate community tolerance."

Descamps said that based on the "result of the polls ... we believe that this ambition was achieved."

If "people have taken any offense we are, of course, really, really sorry," she added.

Jolly distanced the production from the Last Supper, emphasizing that it was intended to celebrate diversity and pay tribute to feasting and French gastronomy.

"I did not intend to be subversive, or to mock or to shock," Jolly said. "Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide."

He noted: "In France we are allowed to love who we want, how we want. In France we can believe, or not believe. In France we have lots of rights, and I wanted to convey those values throughout the ceremony."

Supporters pointed out that parodies of the Last Supper have been recreated countless times in art and entertainment.

© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics