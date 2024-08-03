U.S.

U.S.

Teens' plea deal in beating death of high school classmate leaves victim's mom 'dumbfounded'

The agreement will allow them to be sentenced as juveniles on voluntary manslaughter charges

By Mark Moore
Jonathan Lewis Jr.
Four teens charged in the beating death of Jonathan Lewis at his high school last November have agreed to a plea deal that will allow them to be tried on voluntary manslaughter charges in juvenile court. GoFundMe

Four Las Vegas teens accused of beating a 17-year-old classmate to death agreed to a plea agreement that will allow them to be sentenced as juveniles on voluntary manslaughter charges instead of as adults, leaving the victim's mother "dumbfounded," according to a report.

Treavion Randolph, 16, Dontral Beaver, 16, Damien Hernandez, 18, and Gianni Robinson, 17, were initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Lewis last November at Rancho High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

With the plea deal reached Thursday, their cases will be returned to juvenile court where they will face being held in a juvenile detention center, the report said.

"I'm just so dumbfounded and hurt and confused," Mellisa Ready, Lewis' mother, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I don't even know what's going on, and I should know."

She said she was not informed of the possible plea agreement and said she learned of the negotiations from reporters after Thursday's hearing, which she did not attend.

Clark County prosecutors said Ready was kept abreast of the talks.

"While the District Attorney's Office acknowledges the pain the victim's mother is going through as she mourns the loss of her son, the negotiation was accurately conveyed to her last week, prior to the court proceeding," the district attorney's office said in a statement to the newspaper.

"The conversation was witnessed by multiple DA personnel," it said.

"Ultimately, the State determined the juvenile court was best equipped to punish the defendants for their heinous conduct while also attempting to rehabilitate them," the statement said.

Read more
Tags
Las Vegas, High school
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics