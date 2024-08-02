Michigan teen found alive 2 months after vanishing was living with 44-year-old man. Cops say they won't press charges

A 17-year-old missing Michigan girl has been found living with a 44-year-old man.

Penelope "Penny" Wise went missing from her Cedar Grove home on May 31 and was found living with the man in Rockford, just north of Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, said investigators learned that Wise had been living with the man - described as a "stranger" - in Rockford since June 1 and that they were engaged, according to WWJ-TV.

Authorities believe the girl left her family home voluntarily and was later spotted in the vicinity of Rockford.

One of the last sightings put her near the Corner Bar in Rockford around midnight on June 1, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reported.

Authorities found Wise at the man's home on Sunday after neighbors reported seeing her riding her bike.

"As I stopped at the stop sign, I saw a girl with her bike and she was crouched down," a woman who lives down the street from man told WXMI-TV.

"She's looking at me, I'm looking at her, and as we were driving, I was like, 'Mom, that's the missing girl from Cedar Springs,'" the neighbor told the station.

The man has not been charged with any crime.

"You'd think there'd be some sort of law that would prevent this, but we looked at it," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told WXMI-TV. "It's clearly troubling, but we can't just charge things that we find troubling. We have to follow the law, and that's what we did."

Wise is being held on an unrelated warrant, according to her mother and they had not been able to see her yet.

On a Facebook page she set up during the search, Michael Wise said, "We are thankful she's been found. She's alive and ok.Thank you all for praying, searching, and spreading the word."