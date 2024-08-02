7-Eleven robber caught after Instagram post with stacks of cash: Feds

Federal agents arrested four Southern California men for carrying out a string of armed robberies last year and putting pictures of the stolen cash on Instagram.

One posting stated: "love my bros we go hit every time."

Charles Christopher, 24, of Compton; D'Angelo Spencer, 26, of South Los Angeles; Jordan Leonard, 25, of Torrance; and Tazjar Rouse, 22, of Hollywood were named in the indictment unsealed on July 11 for robbing 7-Elevens and a CVS between Nov. 4, 2023, to Dec. 24, 2023, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said.

"The defendants traveled to the targeted stores in a BMW, jumped over the counters, took money from the stores' cash registers, and placed the money into a black Nike bag," the release said.

"One of the defendants - usually either Christopher or Leonard - allegedly pointed a firearm at a store employee or customer and demand either their cellphone or their wallet," it said.

After robbing a 7-Eleven in South Los Angeles on Nov. 28, the feds said Leonard posted a photo on Instagram with the loot.

He captioned the posting "love my bros we go hit every time" and tagged the Instagram accounts of Christopher and Spencer.

The four stole around $7,617 in cash during their crime spree.

Spencer on Dec. 19 posted a video on Instagram showing a group of men gathered around a quantity of prescription bottles and a black trash bag, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"The prescription medication bottles were identical to the property taken during the CVS robbery; the black trash bag matched the one used to store the stolen medication during the CVS robbery; and the clothing worn by the depicted persons was identical to that worn by suspects during the crime," LAPD Officer James A. Douglas wrote in an affidavit, the publication reported.

Each one of the four has been charged with one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of interference with commerce by robbery, the release said.

They also have been charged with brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.