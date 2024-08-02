U.S.

California men hid fentanyl, meth in shop's vending machine, feds say

A search found more than 31 pounds of fentanyl, 424 grams of methamphetamine, 675 grams of cocaine, firearms, ammunition and cash

By Mark Moore
Fentanyl vending machine
Two California men were charged with selling fentanyl, amphetamines and cocaine out of a car upholstery shop and hiding the drugs in a vending machine. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Two California men were arrested on a federal indictment alleging they sold fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine out of a car upholstery shop and hid the drugs in a vending machine, federal officials said.

Hector Valle, 48, and Efren Sanchez, 52, were arrested last Friday on an 11-count indictment on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and with being felons in possession of firearms, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California said.

Valle is also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Valle and Sanchez sold 433 grams of methamphetamine and 49.95 grams of fentanyl.

A search of three locations uncovered more than 31 pounds of fentanyl, about 424 grams of methamphetamine, around 675 grams of cocaine, six firearms, 117 rounds of ammunition, and about $21,000 in cash.

Authorities also found packages of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in a vending machine at Valle's "Stitchn' Time" upholstery shop.

"Those who traffic in fentanyl are well aware that they are profiting by putting others' lives at risk," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. "It is important that those bad actors be held accountable."

If convicted of all charges, Valle and Sanchez would face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years in federal prison.

