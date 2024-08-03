Florida deputy killed, 2 others wounded in 'ambush' during domestic disturbance call

A deputy in Florida was killed and two others were wounded when they were "ambushed" Friday while responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a report.

The deputy died from a gunshot wound after becoming trapped in the home, and the two deputies were injured in a resuce attempt, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, WOFL-TV reported.



"They were ambushed," said Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell. "We lost one tonight."

The identities of the deputies were not released.

Two people inside the home in Eustis, northwest of Orlando, were found dead and a third was taken to a nearby hospital, the sheriff said. He noted that it was still unclear whether the deaths were murder-suicide or if the deceased were killed by the deputies, the station reported.

Their identities were not released.

"February 2005 was the last time we lost a deputy sheriff in Lake County, so it's been a long time, thankfully, but tonight, here we are again," Grinnell said. "But the community outpour has been great."

The sheriff said deputies were responding to a 911 call about a disturbance when they were called to go to a nearby home.

There they found the back door had been kicked in and heard sounds of a disturbance.

As they entered, they were met by a "hail of gunfire, and one deputy was hit and ended up trapped in the home, the sheriff said.

The other deputies formed a rescue team to save the trapped officer but encountered more gunfire as they entered the home, leading to their injuries.

One was hit in the shoulder, while the other was struck in the groin and stomach. That deputy is in critical condition after surgery.

Grinnell said a number of guns were found inside the home.