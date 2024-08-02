U.S.

A Louisiana mayor abruptly resigned. Now she's charged with rape of a minor

Misty Roberts was arrested on July 26 after state police said she had sex with a teen while she was mayor

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Misty Roberts, 42, the former mayor of DeRidder, Louisiana, is accused of having sex with a minor. Louisiana State Police

Misty Roberts, the former mayor of DeRidder, was arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a juvenile, the Louisiana State Police said.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office requested the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit to investigate a complaint against Roberts, 42, on July 26.

Authorities interviewed two juveniles. They said one of them was the victim.

Both said Roberts had sexual intercourse with one of them.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for her and she turned herself in on Thursday.

She was booked into the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles charges.

Roberts was released hours later after posting a $75,000 bond.

Her lawyer released a statement to KPLC-TV on the arrest.

"My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent," Adam Jonson said.

Roberts, in her second term, announced last Friday that she was going to be away from the office for two weeks. She resigned the next day.

In a letter to the city council she wrote, "I must adjust my focus and priorities."

The Louisiana State Police said the case remains under investigation.

Louisiana
