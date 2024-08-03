U.S.

Ex Trump adviser Peter Navarro warns GOP 'old white men' they'll lose women's vote trying to 'slut' shame Harris

'Do we get women when we call Kamala a slut or make fun of her cackle, Ted Cruz?' Navarro asked

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress last year and is serving time in a federal prison in Miami. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Just-released-from-prison former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has warned the "old white men" of the Republican Party that they'll lose the women's vote with sexist attacks on Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris.

'Do we get women when we call Kamala a slut or make fun of her cackle, Ted Cruz?" asked Navarro, one-time White House trade adviser. "We do not. Shut up."

He added: "Women, when they hear that crap, are resentful, particularly of old white men pulling that crap. Shut up."

Navarro did not discuss how Republicans' restrictions on women's abortion rights will affect the vote.

Navarro issued his warning Friday as he was standing in for Steve Bannon on Bannon's "War Room" podcast. Bannon began a four-month prison stint last month on contempt contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Navarro was just released from prison last month after serving a four-month sentence for also ignoring a congressional subpoena in the same investigation.

Just hours after his release he headed to the Republican National Convention, where he spoke,.

Navarro attacked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on the podcast for deridng Harris in a recent interview on Fox News for "cackling." He was apparantly inspired by Donald Trump's mockery at a campaign rally of Harris' laugh.

"I call her laughing Kamala. You ever watched her laugh?" Trump Michigan rally in July. "She's crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh. No, she's crazy. She's nuts."

The "S" word has not been publicly raised by prominent party Harris opponents, but MAGA-ites have accused Harris of sleeping her way to the top.

