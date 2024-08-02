Trump responds to Harris, Democrats: We're not weird, you're weird

I know you are but what am I?

Former President Donald Trump, reacting to Kamala Harris and her Democratic allies calling him and running mate JD Vance "weird," said that the vice president and her surrogates are the "weird" ones.

"Well, they're the weird ones, and if you've ever seen her with the laugh and everything else, that's a weird deal going on there," Trump said Thursday in an interview on the conservative The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show.

"They're the weird ones. Nobody's ever called me weird. I'm a lot of things, but weird I'm not, and I'm upfront. He's not either, I will tell you. J.D. is not at all. They are," he said.

Harris' campaign responded to Trump's interview in a posting on X.

"This is weird," Kamala HQ responded.

"Trump and Vance back states that want to surveil pregnant women," the campaign added, referring to an article in Rolling Stone and featuring a photo of Trump and Vance.

The article points out that while Trump and Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, say they believe abortion should be left up to the states to decide, they also back states that want to monitor women's pregnancies.

Vance has also that he would be "sympathetic" to a federal law banning women from leaving their states to obtain abortions because that would be "creepy."

The Harris' campaign use of the word "weird" to needle Trump and his running mate has launched countless memes, has shown up in campaign documents and has been repeated numerous times by her surrogates, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"I don't know who came up with the message, but I salute them," David Karpf, a strategic communication professor at George Washington University, told the Associated Press.

He said branding Trump, who relishes in coming up with pithy nicknames for his foes, is resonating with Harris supporters and "it frustrates opponents, leading them to further amplify it through off-balance responses."

"So far, at least, Trump-Vance has been incapable of finding an effective response," he said.