White supremacist leader beaten to death in Nevada prison

One of three inmates who died in an "altercation" at a maximum security prison in Nevada was a white supremacist leader.

The fight took place around 9 a.m. on July 30 at the Ely State Prison.

The White Pine County Sheriff's Office said that along with the deaths, nine inmates required hospital treatment from injuries sustained in the fight.

Detectives identified two of the inmates who died.

They were Zackaria Luz, 43, and Connor Brown, 22. The third was not immediately named because his next of kin had not been notified.

Aryan Warriors Gang

Luz, 43, was previously convicted as a leading member of a violent white supremacist prison gang in the state. He was indicted in 2019 on racketeering charges for his connection to the Aryan Warriors, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He went by the gang name "lil Dog" and was known as the gang's street captain, or second in command.

He was serving seven to 18 years on the racketeering conviction.

The cause of the fight was not released but the Department of Corrections said the prison lockdown had been lifted.