Simone Biles slaps back at Trump's 'Black jobs' put down

Olympic champ vaults into controversy over Trump's dig about immigrants and Black Americans

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
GOAT Simone Biles kicks over 'Black jobs'
American gold medalist Simone Biles poses with her GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) charm and just one of her Olympic gold medals Thursday in Paris. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles jumped into a major controversy over presidential candidate Donald Trump's controversial demeaning references to "Black jobs" with five simple words she posted on X Friday.

"I love my Black job," the 27-year-old gymnast quipped in a post featuring a photo of her showing off her latest gold medal in response to another tweet.

The post by the GOAT — Greatest Of All Time — gymnast was a reference to Trump's comments in his June debate with President Joe Biden and in a speech that immigrants are threatening by what he called "Black jobs," indicating that the work is low skilled and easiest for immigrants to obtain.

His address triggered a mammoth backlash of public criticism and social media posts highlighting Black rocket scientists, surgeons, engineers, lawmakers, artists, actors and sports stars, to name just a handful of "Black jobs."

Biles added Olympic super champion to the list.

Biles won her second all-around gymnastics title on Thursday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which was her sixth Olympic gold medal.

That made her the most-decorated Olympic gymnast of all time, and the oldest woman to claim the all-around gymnastics title since 1952.

Biles' dig came at particularly unfortunate moment for Trump, who is already under heavy fire for falsely insisting that his likely presidential campaign rival Kamala Harris "turned Black" a few years ago for a poitical advantage.

Harris has always been open about her mixed Indian and Black heritage.

Fans on social media loved Bile's post.

