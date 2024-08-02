U.S.

Harris now leads Trump in 7 national polls, blows past him in fundraising

And Harris raises $310 million in July, more than twice as much as Trump

By Mark Moore
Harris/Trump poll
Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in surveys in three battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Brandon Bell, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in seven new national polls, including one that shows her ahead of the former president by 4 percentage points, her largest advantage in the surveys.

And her campaign reported Friday she brought in moe than twice what Trump fundraised in July. She reportedly raised more than $310 million to Trump's $139 million for the month.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month, leads Trump by 49% to 45% in a Civiqs poll that was taken between July 27 and 30.

The 4-point advantage is outside of the poll's 3-point margin of error.

She's up by 3 points in a survey conducted by the Leger pollng compnay conducted between July 26 and 28 with a 3.1-point margin of error.

Harris' lead is narrower in four other national polls, including one conducted by The Economist and YouGov, in which she is ahead by 2 points, Newsweek reported.

The other three were conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, Angus Reid, and Florida Atlantic University. All four polls were conducted between July 23 and 30.

Her smallest lead was in the Morning Consult poll taken between July 26 and 28 that shows her up by a single percentage — 47% to 46%. The poll's margin or error is 2 percentage points.

