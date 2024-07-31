U.S.

Doug Emhoff's Ex Wife Predicts JD Vance's Wife Will Divorce Him Next Year: 'Going to Be in the Ex-Wives Club'

Vance previously called childless people 'sad, lonely, and pathetic'

By
Douglas Emhoff, lawyer and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, is making headlines because of something his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, tweeted.

Douglas Emhoff, lawyer and husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, is making headlines because of something his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, tweeted.

Kerstin Emhoff responded to an X post featuring JD Vance with, "Usha's going to be in the ex-wives club in 2025. Mark my words." For those who might not know, Usha Vance is JD Vance's current wife.

The X post showed a video of Vance talking about how he and Trump will "go to war against" childless people. In the clip, Vance proceeds to call those people "sad, lonely, and pathetic."

In the clip, Vance said that whenever his sister tells him things like "maybe I should have delayed having kids" or "maybe I should've went to school" he disagrees. He went on to say that people like his sister shouldn't feel inadequate, but instead the childless people sending those messages "should feel like their life is inadequate."

The video, shared by @KamalaHQ has amassed more than 28 thousand views in just 4 hours.

