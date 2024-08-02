World

World

Slovakian swimmer collapses poolside at Paris Olympics

Team officials said Tamara Potocka, 21, suffered an asthma attack after competing in a qualifying heat

By Mark Moore
Olympic swimmer
Swimmer Tamara Potocka is carried out of the arena Friday after collapsing following the qualifying heat for the women's 200 meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics. Al Bello/Getty Images

A swimmer from Slovakia collapsed poolside Friday at the Paris Olympics after having an asthma attack.

Tamara Potocka, 21, had just competed in the qualifying heat in the women's 200-meter individual medley when she became ill, ESPN reported.

Medical crews came to her aid and carried her away on a stretcher. She was seen wearing an oxygen mask.

Slovakian officials said Potocka had an asthma attack, and that she did not have her asthma inhaler with her to counteract shortness of breath.

"Tamara has asthma," Slovakia team leader Ivana Lange said in a statement, ESPN reported. "This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem."

Lange said Potocka received oxygen and her condition is being monitored.

"A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours," she added.

Israeli swimmer Lea Polonsky said swimmers know their sport has risks.

"Of course that's something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit," Polonsky told the Associated Press. "You always know something like that can happen. It's not something you think about during the race, but it's always there."

Potocka finished seventh in the third heat and was eliminated from competition.

Read more
Tags
Olympics, Paris, Swimming, Slovakia
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics