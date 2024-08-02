Slovakian swimmer collapses poolside at Paris Olympics

A swimmer from Slovakia collapsed poolside Friday at the Paris Olympics after having an asthma attack.

Tamara Potocka, 21, had just competed in the qualifying heat in the women's 200-meter individual medley when she became ill, ESPN reported.

Medical crews came to her aid and carried her away on a stretcher. She was seen wearing an oxygen mask.

Slovakian officials said Potocka had an asthma attack, and that she did not have her asthma inhaler with her to counteract shortness of breath.

"Tamara has asthma," Slovakia team leader Ivana Lange said in a statement, ESPN reported. "This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem."

Lange said Potocka received oxygen and her condition is being monitored.

"A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours," she added.

Israeli swimmer Lea Polonsky said swimmers know their sport has risks.

"Of course that's something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit," Polonsky told the Associated Press. "You always know something like that can happen. It's not something you think about during the race, but it's always there."

Potocka finished seventh in the third heat and was eliminated from competition.