Who Is Kim Ye-ji? Korean Air Pistol Shooter Goes Viral For 'Main Character Energy' During Olympics

The internet is obsessing over a Korean silver-medalist for her stance, outfit, and overall "badass" vibe.

Kim Ye-ji, 31, competed and won a silver medal in 10-meter Air Pistol Women at this year's Olympics, but the photos trending on social media are from another event. The viral footage is actually from an International Shooting Sport Federation event in Azerbaijan from earlier this year.

One X post saying "I can't get over this" with photos of Ye-ji firing a 25m pistol amassed over 12 million views, 44 thousand retweets, and nearly 300 thousand comments.

People on X want to know more about her, saying she has total "main character energy." One X user made the call out asking that someone give Ye-ji "her own anime just because of that badass stance alone." And people are obliging - some have gone as far as to create mockup visuals of Ye-ji as an anime character.

Kim Ye-ji and her teammate Oh Ye-Jin set an Olympic record, securing gold and silver medals in the women's 10m air pistol. Kim Ye-ji scored 241.3 points, just 1.9 points less than Oh Ye-Jin. Ye-ji also holds the world record of 42 in the 25m Pistol Women's Final at the Baku World Cup.

This is also the first time Ye-ji has competed in the Olympics. With one silver medal already secured, Ye-ji is set to compete again in the Women's 25 Pistol Qualification Precision round on August 2. And people cannot wait to see her again.

South Korea is currently fifth in the Olympics with 11 wins overall, including five gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals.