Swimmer Henrik Christiansen Called Himself the ‘Muffin Man’ and Now Olympic Athletes Are Obsessed With Chocolate Muffins

He cammed the muffins muffins 'the single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far'

Swimmer Henrik Christiansen Called Himself the ‘Muffin Man’ and Now Olympic Athletes Are Obsessed With Chocolate Muffins
Bronze medalist Henrik Christiansen of Norway poses with his medal from the men’s 1500m freestyle Final at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou on December 16, 2018. Recently, Christiansen has shared his passion for ‘choccy muffins’ from the Olympic Village cafeteria in 11 TikTok videos over the past five days. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Olympic swimmer Henrik Christiansen posted 11 TikTok videos over the last five days about his passion over the "choccy muffins" he found in the Olympic Village cafeteria.

Christiansen first featured the chocolate muffins in a video where he rated the food in the cafeteria - he gave the "insane" muffins a rating of 11/10.

He then began making several other videos, deeming the muffins "the single greatest thing about the Olympic Village so far."

Christiansen has even gone as far as to call himself "the Olympic muffin man." And it doesn't stop there. In another video, he's shown trying to hide several muffins in his bedside table and captioned it "Guys, I think I have a problem."

All that to say, he's started a chocolate muffin movement on social media.

He's inspired other Olympic athletes to review the muffins. Mongolian swimmer, Enkhkhuslen Batbayar gave the "viral chocolate muffin" a 10/10. Athlete Aleah Finnegan also rated the muffins and assured TikTok that the "hype" is real.

And for those who can't try the muffins at the Olympic Village, plenty of DIY and copycat chocolate muffin recipes have surfaced.

@henrikchristians1 We have chocolate muffin before GTA 6 #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins #gta #gta6 ♬ GTA San Andreas Theme (Remake) - Ben Morfitt (SquidPhysics)

@henrikchristians1 I don’t think you guys realize how good this stuff is #fyp #zipline #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Mr.Nicho ♬ original sound - I think you should leave shop

@jingquah dear chocolate muffin, I'll be back after the 3rd #paris2024 #parisolympics #parisolympicsdininghall #parisolympicschocolatemuffin ♬ original sound - Funny Sound Effects

@marie.o_o understanding now the obsession (cc: @Henrik Christiansen) #fyp #olympics #olympicvillage #muffin #olympictiktok #paris2024 original sound - I think you should leave shop

