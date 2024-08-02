U.S.

U.S.

Texas man decapitates wife, leaves head in the shower

Anggy Diaz was found with multiple stab wounds in their home just months after they married

By Mark Moore
Jared James Dicus
Jared James Dicus was sentenced to 40 years in prison for dismembering and decapitating his wife. Waller County Sheriff's Office

A judge sentenced a Texas man who pleaded guilty to decapitating and dismembering his 21-year-old wife to 40 years in prison this week.

Jared James Dicus, 23, agreed to a plea deal in which he waived his right to appeal the verdict, the sentence and the possibility to raise an insanity defense in exchange for the sentence, the district attorney announced.

A court-ordered examination found Dicus competent to stand trial.

Dicus was charged with the January 2023 murder of Anggy Diaz, 21, his wife of three months.

Sheriff deputies found Diaz's remains in their home.

Her body was found on the floor near a bed in a pool of blood with numerous stab wounds in her back and "what appeared to be the head of the victim to be in the shower," KRIV-TV reported, citing court documents.

Anggy Diaz
Anny Diaz was stabbed to death and decapitated. GoFundMe

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said Dicus used a kitchen knife to kill his wife.

"Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence," he said, KRIV-TV reported.

A GoFundMe to pay for a funeral for Diaz said she was "always with a smile, and cheerful personality."

The District Attorney’s Office said it discussed the 40-year prison sentence agreement her family prior to the plea and sentencing.

"Heinous crimes like this one will not go unanswered, we will seek justice for the victims of domestic violence and send a message to the perpetrators that here, we fight for our victims," Waller County Criminal District Attorney Sean Whittmore said.

Dicus will be eligible for parole in 2043.

Read more
Tags
Texas, Murder
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics