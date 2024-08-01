3 dogs, 4 people dead after Florida man set house on fire: Police

A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly intentionally setting a house fire that killed four people and three dogs, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a fire was reported on South County Line Road, just southwest of Lakeland, at around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday. While extinguishing the blaze, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue discovered four deceased adults inside the mobile home, along with three dogs.

Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer said during a press conference Wednesday that detectives located a suspect, 25-year-old Shawn Gossett, "adjacent" to the residence. Gossett allegedly admitted starting the fire at the home in which he lived, with the "intent to burn the house down," by using a "BIC lighter" to ignite "some paper towels," Maurer said.

Gossett's motive for allegedly starting the fire is still under investigation, Maurer said.

Although the sheriff's office described Gossett as a "resident" of the home, Maurer described him as being "friends with the family" that lived there. He said detectives were "still working" to uncover the extent of their relationship, as well as how the family became "trapped" inside the home.

"I know that they could not get out. The manner and reason why they could not get out, I cannot get into that right now. We're still working through that," Maurer said.

The victims were not named pending positive identifications and family notifications.

Gossett was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and one count of arson of a dwelling.

"This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this man," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I want to commend our detectives and our partners at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for their swift actions which resulted in the arrest of this individual and their relentless efforts to ensure justice is served."

--with reporting by TMX