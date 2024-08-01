U.S.

Medieval literature professor arrested in brutal murder of wife

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Santos revealed the mysterious death of the couple's baby girl marks the second time an infant belonging to the professor died

A Colorado medieval literature professor accused in the brutal slaying of his wife is also being investigated for the death of his infant daughter, reports say.

Nicholas Myklebust, a 44-year-old professor at Regis University, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the alleged killing of Seorin Kim, also 44, at the family's Denver home Monday, according to court records, the Denver Gazette reported.

Myklebust called 911 Monday morning to report he found his bloodied wife on the ground next to their daughter's bassinet, and their baby girl on a nearby bed, not breathing .

Responding officers noted Kim appeared to be suffering from blunt force injuries and transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The infant had no visible injuries, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities made the decision to arrest Myklebust when they learned Kim's injuries were "inconsistent with a fall" and noticed "bruising and blood on his knuckles" and "scratches on his neck," alleged police.

Kim suffered from "bruising along her arms, head, torso, collarbone, hips and abrasions to both shoulders and multiple facial injuries," prosecutors alleged in court this week, according to the paper. Bloody gloves were also allegedly recovered from the crime scene.

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Santos revealed the mysterious death of the couple's baby girl marks the second time an infant belonging to the professor died.

Myklebust's late 3-month-old died from cranial injuries, Santos alleged in court. It's unclear when the baby died and if Kim was the mother.

A judge set Myklebust's bail at $5 million.

He will appear in court Friday.

Murder, Infant, Wife, Domestic violence, Denver, Colorado, Crime, Professor, College
