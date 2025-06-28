U.S. Immigration

Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney

Signs state that businesses are "only open to patrons" and that entry is permitted only to "patrons and personnel of this business"

Multiple business owners across the Rio Grande Valley in Texas are warding off federal immigration agents by placing "no trespassing" signs outside their establishments.

Businesses are demonstrating solidarity with their community by warning immigration officials not to enter their properties without a warrant.

"I have never seen anything like this," Attorney Carlos Moctezuma Garcia said. "It is significant if an employer is taking an extra step of notifying the federal government that they are not allowed in their property unless they have proper documentation."

One instance of a business displaying such signage is Taqueria Mary in Mission, which presents signs stating that it is "only open to patrons" and that entry is permitted only to "patrons and personnel of this business," according to Border Report.

Garcia further stated that displaying these signs, as well as asking for warrants from law enforcement, are perfectly legal moves.

"It's more than a symbolic deterrence," Garcia said. "It is an actual deterrence if federal agents comply with the law unless they have a rightful document that allows them to go into the property. If everyone is following the law, then sure it is a barrier."

While these businesses are trying to protect their employees, Garcia indicated that if enforcement agents forcibly enter property and make arrests anyway, those arrested will still have to face immigration proceedings.

"If the federal agents for some reason decide to go into the property in violation of the law, they probably will be able to do whatever they want to do, which is seize a person or detain a person," the attorney said. "The reality of that person that was seized unlawfully and the reality of them being able to fight a case or suppress the evidence that was obtained unlawfully is minimal."

Originally published on Latin Times

