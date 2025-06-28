U.S. Education

Reddit Co-Founder Condemns University of Virginia President's Resignation Following Trump Pressure: 'DEI Witchhunt'

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced that he would be resigning at a UVA Board of Visitors meeting on Friday

By
Donald Trump Jim Ryan
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, right, announced he would be resigning on Friday, following pressure from the Trump administration.

One of the co-founders of social media platform Reddit has expressed outrage at the resignation of the University of Virginia President, which was spurred by the Trump administration.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to social media to express indignation and disappointment after University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced that he would be resigning at a UVA Board of Visitors meeting on Friday.

"Jim is a tremendous leader; this is a very sad day for @UVA. The University hasn't just been a consistently great academic program under his tenure, it's ranked NUMBER ONE in Free Speech by FIRE. ... And all because of a DEI witchhunt?" he wrote. "It's a public university and the state of Virginia is 20% Black and less than 8% of the student body is Black."

"Counting on all those principled Republicans to speak up about this — right?" he continued.

"I get it — resignation can be an act of protest — so I really hope more UVA Alums speak up on this," Ohanian wrote in a separate post, commenting directly on Ryan's resignation letter.

Social media users took to online platforms to echo Ohanian's sentiments, stating that Ryan was loved by the community at UVA and expressing anger at his forced resignation.

"They are silencing everyone and make it impossible for those hanging on to fight!" said one user.

"A tremendous leader and a truly good man. I hope he knows how loved he was by the real UVA community and that the spirit under which the University was founded and has operated since is able to spark something in whatever/whoever comes next. Sad day for the Wahoos," wrote another.

"Thank you for speaking out, Alexis. @wahoos4uva was formed to protect UVA from political interference like this. We need more voices like yours standing with us!" commented a third.

"100%. A very sad day for UVa and all of higher education," added a fourth.

"Thank you for speaking up. He's a remarkable leader and made UVA better in so many ways!" said another.

Ryan's resignation announcement spurred an impromptu demonstration by students and faculty who gathered at the college president's residence at Carr's Hill.

"I appreciate you being here. I appreciate your support," Ryan told the crowd. "And regardless of my role, I will continue to do whatever I can to support this place and continue to make it the best place it can be. And I would ask that you all do the same."

The Justice Department had repeatedly targeted the University, warning senior staff within its administration to cease race-based treatment on campus, which the department reportedly had been receiving complaints of.

"Time is running short, and the department's patience is wearing thin," said a June 17 letter.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
University of Virginia, Reddit, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan’s Truthfulness in

Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA
Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'
Kari Lake Donald Trump picture
Trump Official Holds Up Trump's Picture After Being Questioned Over Hundreds of Job Cuts to Her Agency
Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
ICE US Citizens_06252025_1
Dozens of US Citizens Were Deported by ICE Before Trump Started His Second Term: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know