Joe Rogan Believes Kamala Harris Could Win this Presidential Election

Joe Rogan predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris would become the next U.S. president.

On his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" Rogan told Michael Malice, "she's gonna win" in reference to Harris and the current presidential election, according to Salon.

Rogan went on to say that he felt "like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bullshit in a way that I never suspected people would before ... They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they're willing to gaslight themselves - and by the way, I think Hillary could win."

Malice, on the other hand, wasn't so sure about Harris winning the presidential election and asked, "You really think she's going to win?"

To which, Rogan responded: "I'm saying it because she could. I'm not saying it because I think she's going to and I'm not saying it because I want her to. I'm just being honest. I could see her winning."