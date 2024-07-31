Trump Family Member Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Fred Trump III has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

The son of Donald Trump's late brother, Fred Trump Jr., broke the news Tuesday while on "The View" promoting his book, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way."

"I believe in policy over politics," Trump said. "And without question, Kamala Harris' policies are what I get behind, so I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

Naturally, other Trump family members were not happy - especially Eric Trump, who took to X, formerly Twitter, voice his disgust.

It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election. I have signed the checks and witnessed… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 30, 2024

"It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election.

I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred's son could receive the best possible medical care.

To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of 'no good deed goes unpunished'."