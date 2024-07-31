U.S.

Nevada Prison Where 3 Inmates Died in 'Altercation' Previously Faced Hunger Strike, Unsafe Conditions

'Mostly in protest of the food portions, conditions of confinement, disciplinary sanctions'

By Nina Joudeh
Three inmates die, nine others injured in Nevada
Ely State Prison in Nevada is on lockdown following a fight that resulted in the deaths of three inmates. Ely State Prison

A Nevada prison is on lockdown following an altercation that led to the deaths of three inmates who had previously been on a hunger strike over unsafe conditions at the maximum-security prison.

The Nevada Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX 5 that the three inmates were killed in the fight and nine others were injured at Ely State Prison.

The strike was initiated by at least two dozen inmates at the Ely State Prison in December 2022 from frustrations over what they said were inadequate food portions and shortages in the prison commissary, among other grievances, Jodi Hocking, executive director of the prisoners' rights group Return Strong, told The Associated Press at the time.

Responding in a statement, the corrections department reiterated that the strike was "mostly in protest of the food portions being served but also included conditions of confinement, property issues, and disciplinary sanctions."

The hunger strike aimed at "continued and extended" use of solitary confinement, as well as halting the use of group punishment, making sure prison staff doesn't retaliate against prisoners who file grievances, and addressing health and safety concerns in all Nevada correctional facilities accordingly.

This included mold, heating and air conditioning problems, and rodent infestations, according to the AP.

Officials are not releasing the names of the inmates killed as the investigation is ongoing, reported KOLO TV.

