Doug Emhoff Delivers Scathing Takedown of Trump for Repeatedly Mispronouncing His Wife's Name

Trump can simply call Kamala 'Madame President' after she wins in November, Emhoff jabs

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Doug Emhoff
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, teaches Donald Trump a thing or two about his wife's name during a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump's habit of mispronouncing names or name-calling when it comes to his foes slapped back in his face Sunday with a clever putdown by Kamala Harris' husband.

"Mr. Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name," Doug Emhoff said at a campaign stop in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Saturday.

"But here's the good news," he added. "After the election you you can just call her 'Madame President,'" Emhoff added to cheers and appluase.

Trump most often refers to his likely rival in the presidential election as "Ka-MA-la," with a pronounced emphasis on the second syllable, which is decidedly not how Harris pronounces her name.

He repeatedly botched her name speaking at a Christian event Friday.

"There are numerous of saying her name, they were explaining to me," he told the group. "I said, 'Don't worry about it. I couldn't care less if I mispronounce it or not. I couldn't care less," he added, dismissing a useful skill for presidents.

Though the traditional Indian pronunciation of her name, which means "lotus flower," is "Comm-la," Harris pronounces her name as "Comma-la."

She even released a Public Service Announcement featuring children during her 2016 Senate run demonstrating how to pronounce her name. She has also suggested people remember it by thinking, "comma-la, like the punctuation mark."

