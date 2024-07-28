Doug Emhoff Delivers Scathing Takedown of Trump for Repeatedly Mispronouncing His Wife's Name

Donald Trump's habit of mispronouncing names or name-calling when it comes to his foes slapped back in his face Sunday with a clever putdown by Kamala Harris' husband.

"Mr. Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name," Doug Emhoff said at a campaign stop in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Saturday.

"But here's the good news," he added. "After the election you you can just call her 'Madame President,'" Emhoff added to cheers and appluase.

“Mr. Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing her name. Here’s the good news — after the election, you can just call her Madam President,” says Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in Stevens Point, WI. pic.twitter.com/nDWjtz9mKx — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) July 27, 2024

Trump most often refers to his likely rival in the presidential election as "Ka-MA-la," with a pronounced emphasis on the second syllable, which is decidedly not how Harris pronounces her name.

He repeatedly botched her name speaking at a Christian event Friday.

"There are numerous of saying her name, they were explaining to me," he told the group. "I said, 'Don't worry about it. I couldn't care less if I mispronounce it or not. I couldn't care less," he added, dismissing a useful skill for presidents.

Trump: And by the way, there are numerous ways of saying her name, they were explaining to me, you can say Kamala, you can say Kamala, I said, don't worry about it. It doesn't matter what I say. I couldn't care less if I mispronounce it pic.twitter.com/PuwbKOawao — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

Though the traditional Indian pronunciation of her name, which means "lotus flower," is "Comm-la," Harris pronounces her name as "Comma-la."

She even released a Public Service Announcement featuring children during her 2016 Senate run demonstrating how to pronounce her name. She has also suggested people remember it by thinking, "comma-la, like the punctuation mark."

FYI Trump: