3 Members of Grammy-Nominated Gospel Group Die in Plane Crash

Three family members of Grammy-nominated gospel quartet The Nelons died in a horrific, small plane crash that also killed four others.

Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, and older daughter Amber Nelon Kistler, died Friday on their way to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, according to the Gaither Management Group. Amber's husband Nathan Kistler, their assistant, Melodi Hodges, and pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa, were also killed when their plane went down in northeastern Wyoming.

There were no survivors.

Jason and Kelly's younger daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman, who is expecting her first child in December with husband Jamie Streetman, was not on board the plane. She and Jamie flew separately from the group and learned of the deaths of her parents and sister when they arrived in Seattle to join the 7-day cruise to Alaska, where they were slated to perform.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark," Autumn shared in a statement over the weekend. " We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp identified the plane's pilot, Haynie, as a chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board and a career public servant.

"Larry's impact on this state will not be forgotten," Kemp said in a statement Saturday on X, in part. "We will continue to hold his memory and that enduring commitment to his fellow Georgians in our hearts and memories."

Keith Holloway with the National Transportation Safety Board said preliminary information pointed to an "autopilot issue during flight" prior to the crash, according to ABC News.

"As the on-scene portion of the investigation begins to wrap up, the aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation," Holloway said in a statement to HNGN Tuesday.

A preliminary crash report is expected in 30 days.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association in 2016 and were three-time GRAMMY Awards nominees, according to their website.