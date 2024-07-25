Georgia Mother Found Dead 2 Years After Her 13-Year-Old Son Was Murdered

Tragedy struck a Georgia family once more when the dead body of an Atlanta mother of three was mysteriously found in the back of a car nearly two years after her 13-year-old son was shot to death.

Loved ones reported 35-year-old Chanell Crosby missing July 14, according to police.

Family members alleged she left on a trip headed for Macon, Georgia, with her boyfriend, Jamal Harvey, according to WSB-AM radio.

Harvey reportedly returned to Atlanta without Crosby, who claimed he left her in middle Georgia, the unidentified family member said.

"Family and friends are really concerned about this," they said, according to the station. "It's unlike her to be away and not check on her children."

A nearly week-long search came to an end Friday when officers responding to a call of a car emitting a foul odor in an Atlanta train station parking lot found an unconscious woman in the backseat. Authorities identified her as Crosby, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A cause of death remains unclear and police have not publicly identified any suspects in her case.

"I love my friend. She was sweet. I've known her since I was 13. It was a hard blow for me," childhood friend Mercedes said during a memorial for Crosby earlier this week, according to WAGA-TV.

Crosby's death comes nearly two years after her oldest son, Jamiren Crosby, was murdered. His body was found in the Atlanta woods in September 2022. Police said he was fatally shot.

"He was my helper, he'd help me with my little daughter and my youngest son," Crosby previously told the station following her son's slaying. "He was a real person. All he wanted was real around him – real love – wanted to be loved by his family."

Police never captured Jamiren's killer.

The deaths of Jamiren, and now Crosby, remain under investigation.