'Remarkable Outcome': Hiker Rescued After Being Missing 2 Weeks in Kentucky Wilderness

Scott Hern had not been seen since he left on the hike on July 5

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Hiker Rescued
Rescuers in Kentucky carry hiker Scott Hern out of the woods after his rescue. Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team

A missing hiker was rescued on Saturday after being missing in the Kentucky wilderness for two weeks.

Scott Hern went hiking in the Red River Gorge on July 5th.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team conducted the search for Hern and found him on

"It is truly a miracle that Mr. Hern was found after 14 days and 12 days without any food or water. We were persistent in our search, but hope was fading," the group said on a Facebook post.

The search area for Hern expanded after they found his diary and learned that his had visited an area called Bell Falls.

They had previously checked the area but decided to continue up the creek to clear the area completely.

That's when they came across a shoe print and evidence of a walking stick in an area that few travel.

"My team spent hours bushwhacking in our search area, we struggled up a creek and found a few foot prints in the mud," Eric Wolterman from the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said.

"We stopped to regroup, and one of the people on the team heard a very faint noise. We paused and we shouted 'Who is that?' thinking it was another search team. I then heard 'help.'"

Scott Hern
Scott Hern smiles in a photo of him in the hospital after his rescue. Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team

Crews carried Hern to an area where a state police helicopter could hoist him and quickly get him to the hospital.

The family has released a photo of a smiling Hern using a walker at the hospital.

Gov. Andy Beshear said, "What a remarkable outcome from the search for a missing man in Red River Gorge over the weekend! Britainy and I are praying for a speedy recovery for Mr. Hern."

