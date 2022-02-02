According to authorities, a boy shot himself in the head while riding in the car with his mother, who was using marijuana.

Jarion Walker, 4, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, who spoke at a press conference on Monday night. On January 29, about 10:45 p.m., an accident happened in a car near Westwego, Louisiana.

When he discovered a pistol beneath the seat, Walker was apparently in the rear of the car with two younger siblings, both under the age of two. The boy's father, who was not in the car at the time, was said to be the owner of the gun.

Mom charged after son shoots himself while in the car

The child was taken to the hospital, but his wounds were too severe for him to survive. Walker's mother and another individual, both of whom remain unnamed, were using marijuana in the car at the time of the event, according to authorities.

Based on the reports, the two acknowledged not paying attention to the backseat youngsters. The likelihood that one of the younger siblings had shot Walker was investigated at first as the boy's head seemed to be hit by a bullet, according to the Sun.

According to the sheriff, the small kid was brought to a hospital where he died from his injuries. According to Lopinto, no one has been arrested, but the investigation will be completed and the results will be turned over to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.

The father of the kid owned the pistol used in the shooting. According to Lopinto, the firearm was located under the seat by the youngster. Since the child's death, the Sheriff's Office has been advising gun owners to keep their guns safe; firearms should never be kept in automobiles while driving, as per Mail Online.

Gun owners should store their guns and keep them away from minors, according to the Sheriff, and fatalities like Jarion's are preventable. Jarion's mother had no idea that her father had left the pistol in the car.

Jarion was first thought to have been shot in the back of the head, so investigators turned their attention to the two young children in the rear seat. The gun could not have been operated by either of the toddlers, who were both under the age of two.

Officers decided that Jarion shot himself after his autopsy indicated he had a contact wound to the forehead, which was backed by evidence retrieved from the automobile, according to Mr. Lopinto, Mirror via MSN reported.

Child shots sibling in separate incident

Earlier in the day, a 9-year-old shot a 7-year-old while waiting in the car for their mother outside a Chipotle restaurant in Georgia. After being shot by a 9-year-old in the parking lot of an Atlanta-area Chipotle over the weekend, officials say the 7-year-old kid is still recuperating.

According to a police press release, the incident occurred on Sunday, January 30, while an adult was inside the restaurant in Snellville picking up meals. The 9-year-old shot the 7-year-old with a pistol that had been left unattended in the car they were in. According to a Chipotle employee who observed the chaotic situation, the mother of the children used a towel to stop the bleeding.

There is no more information about the event available from the police, and it's unknown if any charges will be brought. The gunshot is the latest in a series of incidents in Atlanta that have involved young children, Macon reported.

