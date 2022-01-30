After yelling about traffic closures during the burial of an NYPD cop who was wounded in the line of duty, a New York City actress was fired from her theater company.

Face to Face Films theatrical company released Jacqueline Guzman, who has no relation to the reporter, after shouting in a now-deleted TikTok about shutting down half of Lower Manhattan for 22-year-old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera's burial on Friday.

Actress posted a rant about police officer's funeral

When Guzman was recording herself on Friday, she remarked as she went along a barricaded-off route. She proceeded to pan the camera to the blocked road.

For the funeral at Midtown's St. Patrick's Cathedral, thousands of cops poured into the city. Earlier this month, while attending to a domestic incident in East Harlem, Rivera and his partner, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, were shot and killed.

Throughout January, hundreds of New Yorkers, including Mayor Eric Adams, have flooded the streets to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives as a result of the crime.

Residents of the Big Apple attended vigils in East Harlem and Times Square earlier this month to remember Chinese immigrant Yao Pan Ma, 61, and Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, who were injured and killed in the assaults in East Harlem and Times Square.

After being assaulted eight months ago while collecting cans in East Harlem to generate little extra bucks for his family, Ma was just taken off life support. A homeless individual assaulted Go in a subway station in Times Square and threw her to her death on the rails.

In 2022, the Big Apple had a tremendous increase in crime at about 40%. Assaults on felonies have also increased by 12%. After implementing his enlightened policies, including lowering numerous offenses, stating that incarceration is the last option, crime has been surging in Manhattan, Mail Online reported.

Read Also: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Condemns Gang Violence Following the Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl

Who is Jacqueline Guzman?

The video was "extremely insulting, not only to the NYPD but to all New York citizens and all humanity," according to one Brooklyn detective. I feel really terrible for her if this is the only way she can receive exposure.

Guzman's acting company, Face to Face Films, as well as other personal information about her, has been shared on social media. Guzman was an actress with the film and theater company, according to Anthony Laura, the business's creator; but he declined to elaborate any details.

Guzman had shut down her social media accounts by Saturday night, according to her bio on the Face to Face site, which was later removed: "is a Cuban American actress residing in NYC, originally from Hialeah, Florida." When I called her for a comment, she didn't respond right away. Despite the fact that she had removed the video, it continued to spread on social media due to other individuals copying and reposting it, as per New York Post.

Officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 22, were killed in a shooting in Harlem New York City while responding to an incident involving a mother and son. Last Friday, they were shot to death while attending to a domestic disturbance.

Rivera's casket was taken into St. Patrick's Cathedral on Thursday for a wake before his funeral on Friday. Hundreds of mourners gathered in the streets to pay their respects, many of them were dressed in military. The officer had only been on the job for a few months. For four years, Mora, 27, worked as a police officer. Next week, he will be buried, according to The Sun.

Related Article: New York City Mayor Eric Adams To Combat Gun Violence Through Anti-Crime Policies Following The Death of Two Police Officers

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.