Outside the South Education Center, two persons were shot, one of whom was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The gunman or shooters were thought to have fled the area in a car, according to audio from emergency dispatchers.

According to authorities, one student was killed, and another was seriously injured outside a Richfield school on Tuesday afternoon. Outside of South Education Center, an alternative school in Intermediate District 287 for kids from pre-K to age 21, a gunshot occurred just afternoon.

Active shooter captured on Virginia campus

Officers arrived at the school in the 7400 block of S. Penn Avenue to find the two injured on the sidewalk outside, according to Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne. He added that by that time, the suspects had departed the site. Ambulances were used to take the students to HCMC. According to the chief, one of them was killed there. According to the emergency dispatch, one of the students had been shot in the chest, according to the audio.

"We learned earlier today that bullets were fired outside of the South Education Center at the front entrance with an extremely sorrowful heart," said Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski of District 287.

The FBI, Virginia State Police, and university police were among the nine organizations that responded. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Bridgewater College, roughly 140 miles west of Washington, DC, issued the warning in a series of tweets. The campus announced shortly after 2 p.m. that a person had been arrested, but they continued to advise everyone to stay put. According to Bridgewater College, the lockdown ended at 4:33 p.m., after roughly three hours.

Glenn Youngkin, the governor of Virginia, said he had been updated on the matter. Bridgwater has a student enrolment of over 1,800 undergraduate students, according to NBC station WAVY in Portsmouth, Virginia, Star Tribune reported. According to Bridgewater authorities, police are currently sweeping through buildings for "extra safety considerations." On Tuesday afternoon, there were reports of an active shooter on campus.

A huge number of police officers surrounded the school's sporting complex. Residents in Bridgewater, Virginia, are asked to remain in their homes. For an area that spans many blocks, police have begun putting up crime scene tape. The road near the school, College Avenue, has been closed to traffic.

A guy was seen rushing away from campus with a huge black duffel bag over his shoulder before crossing a nearby river, according to one resident. Two police officers came shortly after and did the same, before all three vanished from view, according to the Independent.

Student brings a gun to the same school in September

In September, a youngster carried a pistol in his bag to the same school. According to School District spokesperson Rachel Hicks at the time, the pupil did not threaten anybody, and "everything was handled immediately."

Metal detectors have been taken out at school doors at South Education Center, which serves 11 cities in the west metro and is part of Intermediate District 287, according to Hicks.

In addition, in recent years, the district has replaced all school resource officers with student safety coaches who are now focusing on developing connections and addressing mental health concerns. Outside of St. Richard's Catholic Church on Tuesday, law enforcement agencies from all over the metro area converged, and the parking lot across from the education center was swathed in crime scene tape.

The sheriff of Hennepin County, as well as police from Eden Prairie, Richfield, Edina, and Minnetonka, as well as a mobile command center from the Metropolitan Airports Commission, are on the site. Richfield School District officials also contacted parents on Tuesday.

