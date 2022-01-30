According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, a Georgia woman was arrested this month after she reportedly grabbed lotto tickets from the office of a convenience store clerk who had just been shot dead in an armed robbery.

Approximately a week after the event, Lakiesha McGhee, who was a victim of the heist, was arrested and charged with stealing and tampering with evidence. On January 18, soon after midnight, three armed suspects entered the J&J Dollar Store and shot and killed Sabrina Renee Dollar, a 43-year-old employee.

Video shows how robbers entered a convenience store

The suspects are seen entering the store and stealing items from customers while one walks to the office on surveillance video. Dollar was reportedly shot in the upper chest and hit in the head with a firearm by the suspect. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead after a short time.

According to the sheriff's office, McGhee originally contacted 911 to report the crime but subsequently deactivated the store's security system and took the lottery tickets.

The three suspects who robbed the business are still being sought by the Houston County Sheriff's Office. For information leading to the arrest of the three perpetrators, Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 prize, according to Fox News.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, of Bonaire, on Monday after uncovering evidence that McGhee took lottery tickets from the same office at the Warner Robins store where cashier Sabrina Renee Dollar lay dying, according to Houston County Sheriff's Capt. Jon Holland.

Deputies also suspect McGhee momentarily unplugged the building's security system before emergency workers arrived, according to Holland. McGhee has been accused of stealing and tampering with evidence, and he is now being held without bond in Houston County. It's unknown if she has a lawyer who can represent her in court.

McGhee contacted 911 when three unknown males entered the company, which sells lottery tickets and provides video poker, shortly after midnight on Jan. 18, but Holland did not accuse him of being involved in Dollar's shooting.

Three armed guys came into the business, presumably attempting to steal it of cash, according to video footage. One of the thieves is seen grabbing money from McGhee and another lady before a gunman enters the shop's office and shoots, as per The Charlotte Observer.

Another shooting in Georgia

Meanwhile, the scary film shows a Georgia deputy who survived being shot by a driver before hopping into his car to pursue and apprehend the assailant. During a midnight traffic check, Deputy John Kile was shot in the chest by Zachary Lucas Olivar.

The bulletproof vest miraculously rescued the Jones County deputy, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, which shared the clip and praised Kile for his bravery. Deputy Kile is seen pulling over a car driven by Olivar, 24, on a dark two-lane roadway in the early hours of Sunday morning in the violent footage. Olivar looks reluctant to pull over for the deputy, but his car ultimately comes to rest in the center of the road, illuminated only by his and Kile's lights.

Kile approaches the driver's window with his hands out, stating that the cop had pulled me over for no reason, according to the bodycam footage. Kile is shot in the chest by the deputy, who instructs him to get out of his car again, but he appears to resist and takes out a revolver from a towel, shooting him in the chest.

Kile screams in horror as he sprints back to his car before calling for help on his radio, according to dashcam footage. Kile is able to jump back in his car and immediately tracks after the driver when the bullet is blocked by his bullet-proof vest.

Following Olivar's arrest, backup cops use a stinger to swipe the automobile off the road before detaining him. According to officials, Olivar, who resides in Snellville, is being detained without bond at the Jones County Sheriff's Office on charges of aggravated assault, Mail Online reported.

