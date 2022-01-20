An Alabama man went mad and used a samurai sword to kill his mom, then injured his brother and bedridden uncle for reasons unknown.

The suspect Damien Winslow Washam, 23, attacked Helen Nettles Washam, 61, and stabbed her to death with the sword.

He also hurt his bedridden uncle George Washam, 52, in the house located in Mobile County when the incident happened, and his brother, Desmon Washam, was among the injured.

Man kills with Samurai in Alabama

On Sunday, January 16, police arrested an Alabama man for apparently killing his mother with a large sword and placing his invalid uncle in serious condition, reported Meaww.

His uncle, who was assaulted, had cerebral palsy. The police were forced to use a stun gun to arrest the perpetrator as he attempted to escape the law.

The tasing of Washam led to getting treated for injuries, but his recovery is expected. When he is okay, he would be booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and attempt to elude.

Desmon was treated on the spot at Semmes, Mobile County's westernmost town. But George Washam, 52, his uncle, is still in serious condition after the unprovoked attack.

This incident was only one of the recently reported violent attacks by children on their parents venting their rage.

Brutal murder of the Haldersons

One of these bloody and deadly murders was committed by Chandler Halderson, 23, in early 2021, which was heinously unspeakable to begin with.

According to accounts, the killer Chandler went off the rails when his parents were slaughtered, and their bodies were chopped up with a saw and scissors before their heads were burned in a fireplace.

Halderson lied about what he did and made a missing person's report about his murdered parents. No one can imagine how he was able to burn the hacked head of his parent in the first place. Even using a saw and scissors to chop their bodies to bits, cited the Sun UK.

The police caught up with his lies after his brother caused doubt in his alibi when the police were informed, they might be in the cabin. His brother permitted them to check the place, and the hideous mutilated body parts and remains were found there.

For the criminal charge, Halderson has two counts of supplying false information about a kidnapping, with two counts of dismembering a corpse, and two counts of hiding a corpse have been filed against him.

It was found that in July 2021, the accused allegedly gunned down his 50-year-old father in the back, then murdered his 53-year-old mother and dismembered their remains.

Teen shoots mother in the head

A boy was booked with capital murder in November of last year after admitting to shooting dead his mother. Aime Salinas-Alvarado, 47, was allegedly shot dead by her teenage son, who would then run away. When his mother was clutching her grandchild, the teen reportedly murdered her.

After the horrific murder, the defendant deposited the toddler off at his great-grandparents' residence and escaped.

In April 2020, a teen killed his mother as she slept after she had forcibly removed his phone. Shawn Willis, aged 17 years old at the time, was accused of shooting his sleeping mom in the head inside their Rocky Top residence. That night, he shot her with the handgun she kept in the nightstand and fired at close range, noted NY Daily News.

