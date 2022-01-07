Chandler Halderson, 23, is accused by police saying his parent's bodies were hacked apart and not missing as reported, but some facts led to suspicions of foul play.

It was a shocking murder as the suspect violated the corpses of his parents by practically tearing them apart. The young man is charged with several counts of murder executed with such savagery and brutality.

Son murders, dismembers parents

Halderson committed this horrible crime in Madison, Wisconsin, where the 23-year-old is in court due to the gruesome double murder of his parents.

His parents, identified as Bart and Krista Halderson, were slain by the suspect. Charges were dual counts of murder in the first degree, but their son pleaded not guilty, reported Meaww.

The source reveals the victims were killed, and their bodies were chopped up with a saw and scissors by the suspect. But, he took their head and torched them in the fireplace and filled a missing person's report.

Trial on murder, other charges began January 4

Besides first-degree murder, the suspect is also charged with providing false information about a kidnapping. Other charges include mutilation of a corpse, with two counts of hiding corpses.

Investigators say the suspect killed his 50-year-old father by shooting him in the back and turned on his 53-year-old mom in July of 2021. After he snuffed them out, he proceeded in dismembering and disemboweling them, cited ABC News.

The trial of Halderson started on Tuesday, January 4, where prosecutor William Brown claimed that he killed his parents when they discovered his lying. He was charged with killing them when they learned of his dishonesty.

Brown said that he lied to his family about a job at SpaceX and working at American Family Insurance. Also, there were instances that he was at Madison College and faked an interview with the former insurance company, noted WMTV.

He added the murderous son would not allow them to do in less than a brutally violent dismembering a saw and knife, killed like livestock. Both bodies were hacked apart and were denied a proper funeral as he tore them apart by sawing and chopping.

Police found the parents' remains scattered by the suspect, and the skull was cracked apart, with parts of the face and mandible. They also found knee bone bits in the fireplace in their home.

Authorities suspect foul play

The parents were determined to have been killed on July 1. When done chopping them up, Halderson made the missing persons call and disposed of the body parts inside the woods. He told the cops they were in a cabin in the woods and had not returned yet. Police suspected foul play when bits and pieces of Bart were found.

The three witnesses told the court, Deputy John Nelson of Dane County Sheriff's Office said he was not interested in looking for his parents. He was very suspicious in interrogation.

His brother, Mitchell, said their parents were headed to the cabin, usual according to their aunt. Later a text from his brother said they were with friends; Mitchell later went out to look for them and allow the county police to check the cabin.

His defense lawyer, attorney Catherine Dorl defended Halderson and made alibis to prove it. Nothing is conclusive yet to pin the bodies hacked apart by him. For now, the gruesome murder trial will take three weeks to decide to convict him if he is proven the killer.

