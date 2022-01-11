Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are still opposed to making changes to the filibuster rules and are in small talks to try and see if they could eventually support it.

According to reports, House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the bill to be passed on Jan. 17, which happens to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He also plans to push changes to the filibuster rules so that all Democrats could vote in its favor.

Senate to conduct tests votes on two acts

This week, the Senate will hold a test vote on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to see if they can also get the support of Republicans.

After they get the vote, the Democrats would then engage in heightened negotiations to try and see if they can change the filibuster rules, according to the Huffington Post.

Joe Manchin refuses to get on board

Earlier this week, Manchin told reporters that he still doesn't support making changes to filibuster rules. After all, it has been the tradition of the Senate for the past 232 years.

"We need to be very cautious what we do. I'm hoping that we can come to an agreement to fix things. Every American has the right to vote and should be protected," he said via the Daily Mail.

What are filibuster rules?

The current filibuster rule was designed to prolong debates within the Senate or prevent votes on a bill, resolution, amendment, and other debatable questions. As of late, there is a rule that states that 60 out of 100 senators should back most bills.

As of press writing, there are 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and two independent senators in the Senate.

Several high-profile individuals have also been asking Manchin to support his party. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey called out the West Virginia senator following his countless refusals to back the changes to the filibuster rules.

Joe Biden, Joe Manchin can't reach an agreement

However, this isn't the only Biden legislation that Manchin doesn't support. He previously announced his decision to not back Biden's Build Back Better bill.

Earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed that there is also no progress when it comes to Manchin's proposed $1.8 trillion social spending offer.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris will talk about changing Senate rules

This week, Biden and Kamala Harris will also travel to Atlanta to discuss the changing Senate rules.

Biden has been supporting the changes by saying that the country should fundamentally alter the Senate filibuster on certain issues. The POTUS also said that he would support the requiring of dissenting members to speak on the floor to delay a vote on a bill, according to Reuters.

However, Reverend Al Sharpton, who will attend Biden's event in Atlanta this week, said that he already warned the POTUS that half-measures on voting rights will not work.

Still, Biden with the help of Harris will continue to push their desire to make changes to filibuster rules. Biden was forced to seemingly cancel or postpone his Build Back Better bill indefinitely due to Manchin and Sinema and might not want to do the same when it comes to filibustering rules.

