Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker recently went on record to slam Joe Biden's social spending bill amid his ongoing campaign.

On New Year's Day, Walker started off his rants against Biden by talking about the Build Back Better bill. He said that in order for the bill to move forward, the first time that the Biden administration needs to do is to control the border. After all, it's important to know who you're building it for and why.

Walker also said that there's a need to protect the military troops because they are the ones protecting Americans against people from other countries.

The Republican doesn't also agree that it's necessary to defund the police. After all, they should receive funding to have better training and equipment to protect the law of the land. Walker also talked about energy by saying that it's independent.

"Build back better. You probably want to become energy independent. Otherwise, you're going to depend on other countries for your livelihood. Build back better. You probably want something written, like the law of the land, stating that all men are to be treated equal," Walker said via MSNBC.

Herschel Walker receives criticisms following his video rant

However, Walker's comments did not sit well with a lot of people. One of them urged Georgia to reconsider voting for the former athlete in the upcoming election. Others called Walker embarrassing because it seems he didn't read the framework for the Build Back Better bill.

Some critics also mocked Walker for allegedly beating his wife when they were still together. They posted memes showing a drawing of a woman with blood on her face.

Herschel Walker accused of physically abusing his ex-wife

In July, reports claimed that Walker repeatedly threatened his ex-wife's life and exaggerated claims of financial success during their marriage. He also, reportedly, alarmed business associates with his unpredictable behavior.

Years ago, the former athlete also admitted to suffering from mental health issues and was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, according to the Associated Press.

Walker refused to comment on the allegations at the time. Others also wondered if Walker could even spell Build Back Better and his name.

News One also dubbed Walker as a hypocrite and a liar following his claims. The publication also questioned Walker's decision to say that all men are equal in the Constitution since the person that endorsed him for the Senate also tried to delegitimize legal and constitutionally protected votes through his stop-the-steal propaganda.

Herschel Walker's comments could benefit Democrats

According to reports, Walker's recent comments could benefit Democrats because they could guarantee that he would lose against his counterpart.

However, there are also claims suggesting that his comments did not affect his standing because Donald Trump backs him.

Following his New Year's rant, Walker appeared in an interview where he said no one trusts Biden administration. He also said that he's running for a seat in the Senate because he wants to bring the trust back to the country, according to Fox News.

