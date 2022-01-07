Donald Trump and Joe Biden lashed out at each other on Thursday, which happens to be the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Biden accused Trump of creating and spreading a web of lies about the 2020 election result in his speech. The POTUS also claimed that Trump values power over principle and that Trump also sees his own interest as more important than the country's interest.

Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of dividing America

Trump, who canceled his Jan. 6 virtual appearance at the last minute, released a statement in response to Biden's statement. The ex-POTUS said that Biden used his name to divide the country further.

"Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of Covid (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States and so much more," Trump said via Fox News.

Trump also said that the Democrats want to own Jan. 6 to divide America and stoke fears among the people, so he will let them have it. But the ex-POTUS is confident that the entire country would one day see through the words and actions of Biden and his administration.

Joe Biden praised following his Capitol riot speech

After giving his speech on Thursday, several experts weighed in on Biden's statement and said they were impressed.

One of them said that Biden should've given this speech a year ago during his inauguration. But at the time, the POTUS decided to focus on healing and hope.

Eddie Glaude also said that Biden just shifted the terrain and took the fight to those who are threatening the democracy, according to USA Today.

Wolf Blitzer also commented on Biden directly all the blame on Trump without calling the latter out directly. He said that this was the first time in history that an American president accused a former POTUS of being a liar and threatening the country's democracy.

Kamala Harris urges Senate to pass voting rights legislations

Kamala Harris also gave a speech before Biden during the anniversary of the Capitol riot. She said that the American spirit is being tested, and the only way to know whether they can meet the test is with the people.

Harris also acknowledged the fact that the work ahead wouldn't be easy, so she's urging the Senate to pass voting rights legislation.

"We cannot sit on the sidelines. We must unite in defense of our democracy," Harris said via NPR.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the Democrats for trying to exploit the anniversary of the Capitol riot to advance the party's partisan policy goals.

Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Dick Cheney also gave a speech on Thursday. The latter said that he's disappointed at the failure of the members of the Republican party to recognize the serious nature of the Jan. 6 attacks and its ongoing threats to the nation.

