Several Democratic lawmakers recalled their traumatic experiences and shared how they managed to survive as a huge group of protesters flocked to the US Capitol last year.

The lawmakers gathered on the House floor after all sessions were canceled to give way to the anniversary of the siege.

Some of the leaders revealed that they saw glass walls breaking and rioters entering the Capitol while hiding under tables and holding on to whatever armor they could hold on to.

Rep. Colin Allred said that he saw the officers inside the US Capitol drawing their guns at the insurrectionists. The officers held the line to ensure that the lawmakers inside the building wouldn't be put in harm's way.

Allred couldn't be more grateful to the officers that risked their lives to save him. And he also said that if not for these officers, he would've never been able to come home to his family.

More specifically, Allred thanked the parents of fallen officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered two strokes following the riot. Sicknick died one day after the siege. Allred acknowledged Sicknick's sacrifice during his emotional speech.

Reps. Sara Jacobs, Dan Kildee share their experiences

Rep. Sara Jacobs shared how she and other lawmakers used makeshift armors like pens and high heels as weapons if the rioters attacked them.

Rep. Dan Kildee is reminded of the Capitol riot daily because he has been keeping a shard of glass inside his pocket since the insurrection took place. He also slammed Donald Trump for whipping up lies and encouraging his supporters to get their hands dirty.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal slams Donald Trump

Rep. Pramila Jayapal revealed that he was so close to using her cane following a knee replacement surgery to fight back if she was attacked.

"Our democracy is very fragile and the cult of the 'big lie' is still very much in action with the help of the vast majority of our colleagues on the other side. I remember not knowing if I would make it out alive or if our democracy itself would survive...," she said via the Huffington Post.

Only two Republicans participated in the US Capitol vigil

The Capitol riot anniversary also showed an even bigger divide between Democratic and Republican lawmakers. After all, almost no leaders from the Republican party visited the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to Business Insider, Rep. Liz Cheney, and her dad, Dick Cheney, were the only two Republicans that attended a moment of silence in the House.

Jayapal also took the opportunity to thank Cheney for her participation in the chamber even though they do not belong to the same party.

When asked why she thinks only a few Republicans attended the anniversary service on Thursday, Cheney said that this reflects where their party is. She also said that the absence of Republicans was very concerning.

According to Al Jazeera, some Republicans that did not attend the moment of silence and prayer vigil in the House also appeared unapologetic about what happened last year.

Matt Gaetz said that Republicans are not ashamed of anything, and they are proud of the work they did on Jan. 6.

