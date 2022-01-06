Several Republican party members plan their own events and vigil to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

However, one group from Cobb County was forced to cancel their vigil following a backlash. Reports revealed that the group's vigil was supposed to honor the attackers who flocked to the Capitol riot and not those who died during the siege.

Reports also revealed that the Republican party group believes that the attackers should be hailed as patriots and political prisoners because they did their part to prevent Joe Biden from being named president of the United States.

Republican party in Cobb County releases statement

The candlelight vigil that was already canceled was supposed to feature the founder of Women for America First, an avid supporter of Donald Trump.

"Due to the mischaracterization of the event scheduled for Jan. 6 and the ensuing concerns for the safety of those in attendance, the prayer vigil is canceled," the group said via the Huffington Post.

Some Republicans couldn't believe that fellow Trump supporters have gone to extreme lengths to support the ex-POTUS.

TJ Dearman, chairman of the GOP in Jackson County, Georgia, said that he was so surprised to hear about the vigil that would commemorate the attackers that he had to fact-check it.

But even though one Republican party-led vigil was already canceled, several others are still scheduled to take place on Thursday. One of the events is being promoted by Proud Boys.

Carla Hill, associate director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, said that the problem with these types of vigil is that it deflects the blame from those responsible for the Capitol riot. She also slammed the notion that the attackers are victims and not perpetrators.

Other Republican party events will push through on Jan. 6

According to Fox 47 News, the Hillside County Republican Party is planning a fundraising event on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.

But secretary Jon Smith said that the spotlight dinner that will take place on Thursday is something they always do every first Thursday of the month. It just so happened that the first Thursday of January fell on the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

Smith also confirmed that some guests would share their experiences from last year's riot. Those that wish to attend and hear stories from guests are required to pay $10.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Capitol riot speech

Democrats are also expected to commemorate the fallen individuals killed during or after last year's insurrection.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will address the entire nation with their speech. The House won't also be in session on Thursday, but the Senate will continue with their work. There will be a prayer vigil on Jan. 6, as well as a moment of silence for all Americans.

Initially, Trump was supposed to give a speech on Thursday, but he decided to cancel his video call appearance at the last minute. The ex-POTUS said that he would just talk about the Capitol riot during a rally on Jan. 15, according to CNBC.

