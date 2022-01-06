US President Joe Biden got into a New Year's gaffe, saying it was 2020, not 2022, and rambling into incoherence puzzling Americans.

The broadcast on Tuesday was met with mocking by his critics, many of those who voted for him who are now experiencing buyer's regret.

His address did not assuage any fears and indicated no confidence in one of the most unpopular administrations.

Biden's blunder during broadcast

President Joe Biden committed his epic misstep during one COVID-19 Response Team briefing webcast live from the White House. He urged Americans to be inoculated and reassured them of the strides made in fighting the virus, reported the Express UK.

Trying to convince everyone that everyone will be okay despite the sharp rise of Omicron cases in the US. So far, most are not convinced of it. The Omicron has been able to surge infection faster than expected, just like in other countries.

Using a not encouraging tone, saying getting vaccinated is important, addressing the 35 million who have no confidence in the vaccine. Most of the anti-vaxxers have misgivings due to the mixed messages from the government, cited the Star Post.

He shifted to saying the unvaccinated should take the jab, and it's not excusable.

Accusing the unvaccinated as the cause of further transmissions in the pandemic of the unvaccinated. Gunning for those not wanting to be inoculated.

Throughout the breakout, the Democrats and their supporters have targeted the anti-vaxxers and painted them as the enemy no the virus itself.

Read Also: Russia Redirects Gas Supplies From Poland as an Economic Transaction That Is Not Politically Motivated by the European Union

Nevertheless, President Joe Biden stared directly into the camera in a cringe-worthy mistake and genuinely told his fellow Americans. Wishing the best in 2020, not 2022, resulting in a big whoop.

It was a massive Freudian slip that got mocked online, and posts on social media had a field day, where most of the comments were none too kind.

The social media attack

Starting the shark frenzy was @dasent_faith, posted on social media that Biden has no cognition of the year 2022, asked why he should be not be impeached to his leftist supporters.

@A_twoo_Z got serious and frustrated the president, and he has no idea where he is or if the year or time zone is even in his head. One says it is a global embarrassment.

Another user, @KJNofConcord, hit the nail's head on how the US seemed so weak to Russia, China, Iran, and other hostile republics.

Other countries saw the president disintegrating and slipping up all the time, not getting better, and they are seeing it in real-time.

There was more than the year gaffe, and everyone saw the president blank out when one of the panel scientists told him how he felt, noted the Daily Advent.

It was silence and a long pause before the pandemic was discussed, which was not seen favorably.

The upcoming midterm elections on November 2022 will be brutal for the Democrats, who are in danger of losing control and dozens of seats in Congress and the Senate. All because of the mistakes since taking office.

Biden is in hot water for the 2020 blunder, and it just came out. He stumbled on his own, which alarms the Democrats to no end.

Related Article: Joe Biden Too Old and Ineffective Costing the US Confidence With His Lackadaisical Performance on the Domestic, International Stage

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.