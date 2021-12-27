According to Russia, the natural gas supplies due to Yamal-Europe pipeline getting is usual supply not getting the normal amount as meant for West Europe. Instead, the gas gets diverted to Poland that sends prices up.

Since the gas supply became affected by the decisions from the Kremlin, the EU has been trying to pressure the continual supply with no interruption.

Vladimir Putin disregarded the weaponization of gas, citing it's up to the clients of Gazprom to negotiate. The Russian government has no say, leaving the European Union squirming to replenish its dwindling supply this winter.

Gas is precious, and the EU is on the verge!

The focus of the conflict is on the Yamal-Europe pipeline that is crucial for Western Europe, and the German network operator Cascade is alarmed by the diversion of natural gas back to Poland. For six days, this has been happening, and the EU's energy crunch continues, reported the Express UK.

A total of 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh/h) flowed back to Poland based on the Mallnow metering point placed at the German-Polish border.

Gascade is Russian and German ownership, suffering from a political problem between the owners. Wiga owns the firm, which is co-venture of Gazprom and Wintershell DEA, jointly operated German chemicals group BASF and Russian LetterOne, cited TechnoCharger.

Not retaliation against the EU

Russian made it clear that the firm decided to reverse the gas supplies to Poland is a commercial decision.

Read Also: EU Got Blindsided by Biden-Putin Negotiations Over Ukraine After Assurances They Would Be in the Loop

Last Thursday, President Vladimir Putin told Berlin it's their fault why gas prices have risen. He charged that Russian gas sold to Ukraine and Poland is done, instead of adding the amount, noted the Business Times.

Putin said Germany gets supplies through the Yamal and Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Due to the Yamal pipeline diversion that kicked up the gas prices in Europe very high, almost 90 percent from December 1 that was more expensive per megawatt-hour.

The UK saw a moderate 50 percent price hike, but the bloc is in the stranglehold of the Kremlin. Peter McNally, an expert, knows that the EU's dilemma is mostly the subject of the problem.

Most Western European nations have tied themselves to Russian gas, and there is more needed now than ever. The Kremlin is the one to talk to, and no one else. It's that or freezes in the winter.

The UK, meanwhile, gets the majority of its imports from Norway, making it less dependant on Russia.

Mr. McNaly state that Norway is where the gas is plentiful, but the UK gets its source from there, so it's less traumatic.

Whatever the complaints of the bloc, they said as Mr. Putin has stated that Gazprom is fulfilling its contracts. All the shortened supplies are due to the EU not making arrangements for gas deliveries.

Supplies would be given to those countries if there is a contract; via the Yamal pipeline, but none were provided. If the request is not long-term via the Yamal and Ukraine channels, there are more costs.

This December, there is no additional request from Gazprom for Yamal. Reversal of the Yamal is when the Nord Stream 2 adds supply in the Baltic Sea.

Russia gas supplies are getting diverted to Poland as a commercial decision due to no requests for more, while the EU is suffering high prices.

Related Article: Vladimir Putin Strikes Again, Reminds the Bloc Who Controls the Gas Supplies in Europe After Threatening Sanctions on Russia

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.