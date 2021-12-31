Champagne and whatever confetti falls into that Champagne while we're sipping it is a classic New Year's feast for many of us. New Year's Eve, on the other hand, is a time for many people around the world to enjoy symbolic and sometimes more significant foods.

Per NY Post, nearly every continent's cultures celebrate the New Year with their own special dishes, many of which are consumed in the hopes of bringing good fortune, good health, or prosperity in the coming year. So, if you're searching for a pleasant way to welcome in the New Year that won't leave you with a pounding headache or confetti stuck between your teeth, consider one of the following world pleasures:

Japan: Toshikoshi Soba

On New Year's Eve, the Japanese eat toshikoshi soba, or "year-passing" noodles, which are substantial soba noodles. "The soba symbolizes longevity, so the buckwheat noodles are longer than usual," as per The Chicago Tribune.

The American South: Black-Eyed Peas, Hoppin' John

In many sections of the American South, black-eyed peas are a staple of the New Year's meal, sometimes eaten alongside sautéed greens or as a component of Hoppin' John (a Carolina dish of rice, peas, and bits of pork). According to Jessica B. Harris, a culinary author and New York Times contributor, African slaves en way to America survived on black-eyed peas and then planted the hardy crops once they arrived, thus having some extra on hand for the New Year assured nourishment provided by a new crop.

Ireland: Buttered Bread

According to historians, on New Year's Eve, Irish homes would offer buttered bread or bread and butter sandwiches on their doorsteps for neighborhood children to collect. In fact, in Gaelic, the holiday is known as "The Day of the Buttered Bread." Another tradition involves slamming a stale loaf of "Christmas bread" against the house's doors and walls to ward off evil spirits.

Italy: Cotechino con Lenticchie

Spain: 12 Grapes

Many people drink Champagne to ring in the New Year, but Spaniards and other Latin Americans will be eating the grapes themselves. The custom of eating 12 grapes at midnight, according to NPR, arose in the 1880s as a manner of copying the French habit of enjoying grapes and Champagne on the last day of the year.

Madrileos eventually adopted this custom, or Madrid residents, who would travel to Puerta del Sol "to see the bells chime at the turning of the year and, most likely in an ironic or mocking manner, eat grapes like the upper class," according to the outlet. Today, residents can even purchase their 12 grapes in small tins, already seeded and peeled.

2022 New Year resolutions for your health

According to NDTV, here are the top five new year's resolutions for 2022. Select the ones that speak to you. Alternatively, you can use them to construct your own selected list of resolutions.

1. Go green

We're not simply talking about tree planting. A green lifestyle requires more than just having a rooftop garden. Make a conscious effort to wear green and sustainable clothing, make prudent dietary choices, and do your best to leave a small carbon footprint and reduce pollution.

2. Stay healthy

COVID-19 has cast a shadow over the entire world in 2021, making it yet another uncertain year. As a result, it is more important than ever to look after our health. You can set a resolution to start a yoga routine or eat healthier.

3. Take a hobby

Have you ever longed to learn to paint or pick up your dance lessons again? This is an excellent time to start a new hobby or rekindle an old one. This would not only help you de-stress in the midst of the pandemic and overall pessimism, but it would also make you feel more alive.

4. Explore culinary skills

Many of us learned to experiment with food during the pandemic and lockdowns. Are you looking to develop your cooking talents and take them to the next level? Then go ahead and do it as soon as possible. Who knows, maybe you'll be able to make a living off of your passion for cuisine

5. Finish reading list

Is there a book or genre you'd like to read more than ever before? Or do you want to devour a stack of classics that have been gathering dust on your bookshelf for a while? Whatever the case may be, jot down a list of names - authors and titles - and get started. The outcomes could be life-changing.

So, while 2022, like all new years, carries with it a cautious optimism, make sure you focus on your interests and self-improvement goals, set your own agenda, and inspire others to try something new.

