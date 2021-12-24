Life is a finite resource. While some people live long and successful lives, others die sooner. Since 2020, the worldwide pandemic has not only kept us confined to our houses but has also irreversibly altered our lives.

In 2021, the world has witnessed enough fatalities in every facet of the society: actors, politicians, athletes, and so on. Here are some of the most startling celebrity deaths in 2021:

1. Peter Scolari (September 12, 1955 - October 22, 2021)

After a two-year fight with illness, actor Peter Scolari died on October 22. The star of Bosom Buddies and Newhart died at the age of 66. His wife, Tracy Shayne, and their four children, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali, survive him.

2. Willie Garson (February 20, 1964 - September 21, 2021)

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City died on September 21 at the age of 57. Prior to his death, Garson had returned to New York City to reprise his beloved part in And Just Like That the planned 'SATC' revival.

Despite his professional achievement, Garson's favorite role in life was that of a father. During an interview with Page Six last year, the actor gushed over his "special" kid, Nathan, whom he adopted in 2009.

3. Norm Macdonald (October 17, 1959 - September 14, 2021)

Norm Macdonald, the comedian and star of Saturday Night Live died in September after a quiet nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61 years old at the time. Lori Jo Hoekstra, a friend and longtime producing partner of him, remarked, "He was most proud of his humor."

4. Sarah Harding (1981-2021)

Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud died on September 5, 2021, after a year-long struggle with breast cancer. She was 39 years old at the time. Marie Harding, the singer's mother, shared the terrible news on her Instagram page the same day.

5. Ernie Lively (January 29, 1947 - June 3, 2021)

Ernie Lively, an actor and acting instructor, died on June 3 at the age of 74. He was the father of Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively. Ernie, who began his career in show business in the 1970s and played Blake's father in two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films, died of heart problems, according to his family via The Hollywood Reporter.

6. Helen McCrory (August 17, 1968 - April 16, 2021)

Helen McCrory, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter and James Bond film series, died in April at the age of 52. Damian Lewis, McCrory's husband, revealed the actress had died peacefully following a battle with cancer.

7. DMX (December 18, 1970- April 9, 2021)

DMX, a 50-year-old rapper, died on April 9. Earl Simmons, the famed entertainer, had suffered a drug overdose earlier this month, leaving him in a "vegetative state."

In a statement to Page Six, Earl's family said, "Earl was a fighter who battled till the very end." "He cherished the time we spent with him since he loved his family with all of his heart. Earl's music has influenced many people all around the world, and his legendary legacy will live on in perpetuity."

9. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (June 10, 1921 - April 9, 2021)

Prince Philip of the United Kingdom died on April 9 at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time that Queen Elizabeth II's husband had "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle.

Philip was married to Elizabeth for 73 years and was the father of the royal heir Prince Charles, making him the longest-serving royal consort in British history. In August 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh announced his retirement from public life.

9. Paul Ritter (March 5, 1966 - April 5, 2021)

Paul Ritter, a 54-year-old British actor, died of a brain tumor. His agent stated that Ritter died "peacefully at home with his wife Polly and kids Frank and Noah at his side."

Prior to his on-screen career, Ritter was a stage actor who was nominated for an Olivier award in 2006 for his performance in Coram Boy and a Tony award in 2009 for his starring role in The Norman Conquests.

10. Richard Gilliland (January 23, 1950 - March 18, 2021)

Richard Gilliland, the actor and husband of Jean Smart, died on March 18 at the age of 71, after a brief hospitalization with an unidentified disease. The actor, who has been on series such as The Waltons, Thirtysomething, and Party of Five met Smart on the set of her comedy Designing Women when he was cast to portray Annie Potts's on-again, off-again love interest.

11. SOPHIE/Sophie Xeon (September 17, 1986 - January 30, 2021)

SOPHIE, a Grammy-nominated producer and singer, died at the age of 34 in Athens, Greece, following a sudden accident. The artist's publicist told USA Today, "True to her faith, she had gone up to see the full moon and accidently slipped and fell."

12. Tanya Roberts (October 15, 1955 - January 4, 2021)

Roberts died on January 4, 2021, after collapsing on Christmas Eve the week before. She was best recognized for her roles in the Charlie's Angels TV series and as a Bond Girl in 1985's A View to Kill. She was 65 years old at the time. Her death occurred the day after she had been declared dead the day before, on January 3, 2021, while she was still alive. Her death was verified by her relatives the next day.

Roberts's death was misreported because her 18-year-long lover, Lance O'Brien, visited her in the hospital and believed she was dead. "As he sat in her room, she opened her eyes and tried to hang on to him, but her eyes closed and she 'faded.' He said he was upset and walked out of the room and left the hospital, never speaking with medical professionals," according to TMZ.

Read Also: Travis Scott Joins New Effort To Standardize Safety Measures at US Festivals After Autopsies Reveal Astroworld Concert Victims' Cause of Death

2021 is another year of fallen stars

It's no secret that the year 2020 did not start off the way the world had hoped. There were numerous reasons to feel sad in 2020, from the present health crisis to the deaths of celebrities like Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera, and Chadwick Boseman.

As is the case with many things in life, many celebrities will pass away in 2021. But truly, these are celebrity deaths that will be remembered till the end of time.

Related Article: Did Gwen Shamblin Fake Her Death? Weight Loss Church Leader Subject of HBO Max Documentary Series

@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.